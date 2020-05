You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources This is how the coronavirus came to Germany



MUNICH — Here's how a saltshaker helped researchers trace back the first evidence of human to human transmission of COVID-19 on German soil. According to a report from Euractiv in collaboration.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:04 Published on April 13, 2020 COVID-19: German nationals evacuated from Delhi; thank Indian govt for support



Amid COVID-19 lockdown, German nationals were evacuated from India’s New Delhi. German nationals took a special flight to Germany on 26 March. A German national thanked the Indian government for its.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04 Published on March 26, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack - newspaper German federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for an individual they suspected of hacking into the German parliament's computer systems in 2015 on behalf...

Reuters India 1 week ago



Germany issues arrest warrant for Russian suspect in parliament hack: newspaper German federal prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for an individual they suspected of hacking into the German parliament's computer systems in 2015 on behalf...

Reuters 1 week ago





Tweets about this