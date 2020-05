Witherspoon, Lovato open up on Jamil’s anti-shame podcast Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reese Witherspoon says she still feels marginalized in corporate boardrooms dominated by men. Demi Lovato describes living in a “mental prison” and battling an eating disorder that was triggered by extreme bullying in middle school. Those are just some of the frank conversations on Jameela Jamil’s podcast, “I Weigh with Jameela […] 👓 View full article

