Missouri moving ahead with execution plans Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a man next week for killing a trailer park operator nearly three decades ago, despite new concerns about key evidence that led to his conviction. Walter Barton, 64, is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing 81-year-old Gladys Kuehler in 1991. She […] 👓 View full article

