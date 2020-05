Recent related videos from verified sources Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States



Invasive ‘Murder Hornets’ Species Spotted in the United States Researchers in Washington have recently been tracking the arrival of an invasive hornet in the United States. Also known as.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 1 week ago Three monitor lizards wrestle to claim beach deserted by tourists amid Covid-19 downturn



This is the incredible moment three monitor lizards wrestled each other to claim ownership of a beach that has been deserted by tourists. The large reptiles ventured onto the beach on the island of.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 03:13 Published on March 25, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Large invasive lizard gaining foothold in Georgia, officials warn "These large lizards are voracious predators that have been found consuming a variety of native wildlife," officials warn

CBS News 7 hours ago



Georgia faces invasive 4-foot lizard species, Argentine black and white tegu, wildlife officials say Georgia wildlife authorities are trying to eradicate the invasive Argentine black and white tegu — an omnivorous lizard that can grow up to four feet long and...

FOXNews.com 6 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this