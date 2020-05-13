Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 () TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus. “One thing I am going to do, probably this week, is all professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis […]
Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus FOX Sports Also reported by •ESPN •News24 •cbs4.com •bizjournals •Newsday •Seattle Times
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Joshua L Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports. Very good!! As long as smart people are running the… https://t.co/uSjAfMFvdR 2 hours ago