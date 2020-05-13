Global  

Florida governor willing to host teams for restart of sports

Seattle Times Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is willing to be a restart site for professional sports leagues, just like Arizona, when play resumes following shutdowns caused by the new coronavirus. “One thing I am going to do, probably this week, is all professional sports are welcome here for practicing and for playing,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis […]
Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Gov. DeSantis to welcome pro sports in Florid

Gov. DeSantis to welcome pro sports in Florid 00:47

 Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving the green light on pro sports in Florida.

