Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The commander of a U.S. Air Force base in Colorado was found dead in his home on the base, officials said. Col. Thomas Falzarano was the commander of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base outside Colorado Springs, The Gazette reports. The cause of his death was under […] 👓 View full article