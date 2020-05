Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers for XFL owner Vince McMahon argued in court filings Wednesday that the wrestling magnet was justified in firing league CEO Oliver Luck last month just before the football operation shut down. Luck filed a federal lawsuit last month over his April 9 termination, alleging McMahon breached their contract. The father […] 👓 View full article