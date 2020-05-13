Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements

WorldNews Wednesday, 13 May 2020 ()
Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievementsBERLIN: Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans to be ``courageous and vigilant'' Wednesday as the country emerges from its shutdown, calling on them to avoid a relapse into tougher restrictions even as officials set out plans to relax border controls. Germany started loosening coronavirus restrictions on April 20, about a month after they were introduced. The easing has gathered pace in the past week, with the country's 16 state governments _ which are responsible for imposing and loosening lockdowns _ gradually opening restaurants, schools, gyms and other...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bundesliga to restart in second half of May, says Germany's Merkel [Video]

Bundesliga to restart in second half of May, says Germany's Merkel

Germany's Bundesliga can restart games from the second half of May following the coronavirus stoppage, Chancellor Angela Merkel says.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:12Published
Merkel: We can be a bit bold but must be careful on easing lockdown [Video]

Merkel: We can be a bit bold but must be careful on easing lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel has announced steps to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed but there was still a long way to go.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Merkel: Let's not jeopardize what we've achieved on coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Wednesday not to endanger what the country has achieved in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, adding the pandemic...
Reuters


Tweets about this

EdSkipper

Ed Skipper RT @Reuters: Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/QqbCswtqNK https://t.co/FlSvAQ27uf 2 hours ago

JaanPill

Jaan Pill Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/wk7ObGRDra 5 hours ago

Wetinhappen

Wetinhappen.com.ng Merkel Urges Germans Not To Jeopardize Coronavirus Achievements https://t.co/JfvPdYGJe1 6 hours ago

Prof_Kemp

TimothyK Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/ExQy647ZFF 8 hours ago

PeninsulaQatar

peninsulaqatar #Merkel, a trained physicist whose scientific approach to the crisis has been praised, has consistently urged cauti… https://t.co/r7yE62Gg8i 8 hours ago

MayurModi83

Mayur Modi RT @AmbLindnerIndia: Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/76larENUd7 via @timesofindia 8 hours ago

AmbLindnerIndia

Walter J. Lindner Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/76larENUd7 via @timesofindia 9 hours ago

vishnulive37

Vishnu Live Merkel urges Germans not to jeopardize coronavirus achievements https://t.co/KrgXoktNdU 9 hours ago