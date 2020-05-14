Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
US President Trump continues to push for a rapid opening of schools and businesses despite warnings from experts over the dangers of not having controls in place. Follow DW for the latest.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump pushes for schools to reopen [Video]

President Trump pushes for schools to reopen

President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of coronavirus. His comments pointedly take issue with his top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published
U.S. judge asks if Flynn should be held in contempt [Video]

U.S. judge asks if Flynn should be held in contempt

U.S. Judge Emmet Sullivan on Wednesday sought advice on whether former Trump aide Michael Flynn should face an additional criminal contempt charge for perjury, just days after the Justice Department..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump slams Fauci for Senate testimony on coronavirus

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized congressional testimony delivered a day earlier by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersFactCheck.orgMediaiteReuters India

Pence to 'keep distance' from Trump: White House

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, whose press secretary tested positive for coronavirus, has decided to "keep his distance" from President Donald Trump for a few...
Japan Today


Tweets about this

Nazia_Fahim

Nazia Fahim RT @HamidMirPAK: US President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ left Press conference after making a racist statement https://t.co/Mf75Akdhln 7 minutes ago

helenyg

Heleny Campoy Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment https://t.co/5anAnX9Upp 2 hours ago

haroldrberk

HaroldRBerk https://t.co/J2bxqJpmwi Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment 3 hours ago

RAmazement3

RainyAmazement3 Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment https://t.co/YmApofY1Nt 4 hours ago

ARTHURGCARTER1

WORLD LEADER 1 ARTHUR GEORGE CARTER https://t.co/DSuoe6C0cd Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment 4 hours ago

POTUSNetwork

Presidential News Network Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment - DW (English)… https://t.co/7kSLgi2zQh 4 hours ago

DParkerite

DParkerite 109:8 🌊 🌊 🍑🍑🍑 RT @StevenT43073197: By Jonathan Allen Recent spikes in coronavirus cases in the nation’s heartland are just the latest sign that President… 5 hours ago

StevenT43073197

OMO ELEGUA By Jonathan Allen Recent spikes in coronavirus cases in the nation’s heartland are just the latest sign that Presid… https://t.co/eX0mXHfP1G 5 hours ago