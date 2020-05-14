Coronavirus Latest: President Donald Trump wants schools to reopen, rebukes Fauci's assessment
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () US President Trump continues to push for a rapid opening of schools and businesses despite warnings from experts over the dangers of not having controls in place. Follow DW for the latest.
President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of coronavirus. His comments pointedly take issue with his top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who..
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized congressional testimony delivered a day earlier by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top... Seattle Times Also reported by •Reuters •FactCheck.org •Mediaite •Reuters India