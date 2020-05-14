Global  

Starbucks demands landlords lower its rent for the next year, citing “staggering economic crisis” of coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Starbucks demanded the rent relief one day after the company announced it would reopen 90% of its 8,900 company-owned U.S. stores by early June.
