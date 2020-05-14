Global  

FDA orders Bill Gates-funded program to HALT at-home Covid-19 self-testing

WorldNews Thursday, 14 May 2020
FDA orders Bill Gates-funded program to HALT at-home Covid-19 self-testingThe US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered a Seattle-based Covid-19 testing project funded by Bill Gates to stop screening for the virus, putting the program on ice as it provided hundreds of at-home test kits each day. The billionaire Microsoft icon announced the initiative in a blog post this week – dubbed the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network, or SCAN – which he said was already distributing some 300 test kits on a daily basis. As of Wednesday, however, all links to the project’s website...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval

The FDA ordered an at-home coronavirus testing program funded by Bill Gates to stop testing until the agency gives approval 00:32

 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration ordered a coronavirus testing program in Seattle to stop working. The FDA said the Bill Gates-backed program must wait for additional approval from them. According to Business Insider, the program offered at-home testing kits to Seattle-area residents. The...

