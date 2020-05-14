FDA orders Bill Gates-funded program to HALT at-home Covid-19 self-testing

Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The US Food and Drug Administration ( The US Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) has ordered a Seattle -based Covid -19 testing project funded by Bill Gates to stop screening for the virus, putting the program on ice as it provided hundreds of at-home test kits each day. The billionaire Microsoft icon announced the initiative in a blog post this week – dubbed the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network, or SCAN – which he said was already distributing some 300 test kits on a daily basis. As of Wednesday, however, all links to the project’s website... 👓 View full article

