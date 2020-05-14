Global  

McGowan's jobs promises trashed by pandemic restrictions as Labor's targets canned

The Age Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Premier Mark McGowan's jobs growth promises have been trashed by the global coronavirus pandemic, with government restrictions on economic activity pushing WA's unemployment rate to 6 per cent.
 More than 14% of the American workforce is now unemployed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Many of those jobs losses are due to the coronavirus pandemic. But as Mandy Gaither reports, there are still some places that are hiring.

