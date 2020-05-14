'This virus may never go away,' WHO says

Thursday, 14 May 2020 () The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a "massive effort" to counter it.
Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus may never go away."
