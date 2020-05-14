Global  

'This virus may never go away,' WHO says

Reuters Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, warning against any attempt to predict how long it would keep circulating and calling for a "massive effort" to counter it.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'This virus may never go away' -WHO

'This virus may never go away' -WHO 02:31

 Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization emergencies program, on Wednesday told reporters that the novel coronavirus may become "another endemic virus in our communities. And this virus may never go away."

