Trump slams Fauci for Senate testimony on coronavirus
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized congressional testimony delivered a day earlier by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who had warned against reopening the country too quickly and stressed the unknown effects the coronavirus could have on children returning to school. “I was surprised by his answer,” Trump […]
Fauci Is Latest Coronavirus Task Force Member to Enter Quarantine According to Trump administration officials, three members of the White House coronavirus task force will self-quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19. Dr. Fauci joins CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield and the head of the...
President Donald Trump has called on governors to reopen schools that were closed because of coronavirus. His comments pointedly take issue with his top infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci, who..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published