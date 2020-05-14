Global  

Trump slams Fauci for Senate testimony on coronavirus

Seattle Times Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday criticized congressional testimony delivered a day earlier by Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who had warned against reopening the country too quickly and stressed the unknown effects the coronavirus could have on children returning to school. “I was surprised by his answer,” Trump […]
