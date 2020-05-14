Global  

Sitharaman to announce second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package at 4 PM today

DNA Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
It will be a follow up on the first tranch of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package.
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package

BJP vs Congress on Modi government's big bang MSME package 09:48

 After PM Modi announced a 20 lakh crore stimulus package to soften the blow of the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now announced major steps to help the MSMEs. Among others, Sitharaman announced collateral-free loans worth ₹3 lakh crore for Micro,...

