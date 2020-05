Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of eight migrant workers from the state who died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna on Thursday early morning. Rs 50,000 each for critically injured have also been announced by the CM, news agency ANI... 👓 View full article