ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have arrested a former top-tier soccer player who confessed to killing his 5-year-old son while the boy was being treated in a hospital on suspicion of a COVID-19 infection. Cevher Toktas, 32, handed himself over to police and confessed to having smothered his son, Kasim, with a pillow on […]