|
Salman Khan's 'Maine Pyar Kiya' co-star Bhagyashree reveals details about her comeback film with Prabhas
|
|
Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Bhagyashree had started shooting for her comeback film with Prabhas before the lockdown
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
Salman's Radhe to release on Diwali? Find outSalman Khan's most awaited film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which was slotted to release on Eid will also be pushed to a later date as a few scenes of the...
IndiaTimes
You Might Like
Tweets about this