Coronavirus latest: Pandemic slowing in Europe, WHO says
Thursday, 14 May 2020 () The head of the World Health Organization's Europe office has said the spread of the coronavirus across Europe is slowing, but he added there was "no room for complacency." Follow DW for the latest.
WHO Europe advises Europeans to "remain vigilant" as governments begin to ease lockdown restrictions. Dr Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, explains how Europe is now at a "fork in the road"..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published