TDevelopments California church files class action lawsuit against Zoom after bible class 'Zoombombing' https://t.co/9hAVPQ6FUo https://t.co/3RVIymuyy3 27 minutes ago GaryGoddmn IF ACCT MGR DOESN'T LOCK DOWN SHARED PASSWORD PLUS ONLY ALLOW SCREENED USERS, then how is that Zoom's fault? Calif… https://t.co/w42aE0nmxL 2 hours ago Michael Rubinstein California church files class action lawsuit against Zoom after bible class 'Zoombombing' https://t.co/C8lwHAa1QB via @usatoday 2 hours ago Itz_Techlius California church files class action lawsuit against Zoom after bible class 'Zoombombing' https://t.co/ctmWuwcFf6 3 hours ago USA TODAY Tech Saint Paulus Lutheran Church, one of San Francisco's oldest churches, filed a proposed class action lawsuit against… https://t.co/cXOUN0VW5C 3 hours ago USA TODAY Money Saint Paulus Lutheran Church, one of San Francisco's oldest churches, filed a proposed class action lawsuit against… https://t.co/kKGJCTAY61 3 hours ago Mark California church files class action lawsuit against Zoom after bible class 'Zoombombing' https://t.co/l6lvTvTx4d via @USATODAY 5 hours ago MIA California church files class action lawsuit against Zoom after bible class 'Zoombombing' https://t.co/0sw7yd7jTC 6 hours ago