Tracy Kershaw RT @Waterstones: Some terrific news to brighten your day: the autobiography of @captaintommoore will be with us this autumn, detailing his… 57 seconds ago Everett Will RT @WTOP: A Charles County, Maryland, couple who was given a surprise wedding on the YouTube program “Some Good News” enjoyed all the usual… 1 minute ago ReenReen RT @haniefuno: For those who lose the job during mco, here is some good news. I am looking for 2 Warehouse Assistant. JD dekat gambar ni.… 2 minutes ago TwistedNY RT @nancylevine: @realDonaldTrump OBAMAGATE DEBUNKED! "There’s a lot of news for Trump, none of it good. He’s hoping to shift some blame a… 4 minutes ago InterAction Need some good news? Check out this piece from @CARE about two women in Côte d’ Ivoire helping other women save a… https://t.co/9vfmDZcYo9 5 minutes ago Navin Pokala RT @analog_ashley: “The United States is on track to produce more electricity this year from renewable power than from coal for the first t… 6 minutes ago ashley juavinett “The United States is on track to produce more electricity this year from renewable power than from coal for the fi… https://t.co/glElHra9oI 7 minutes ago Sanjeev Bhaskar @NPDay @Zebaism Atleast some good news from somewhere..🙏 7 minutes ago