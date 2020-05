Rays’ Blake Snell says ‘I’m not playing unless I get mine’ Thursday, 14 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Tampa Bay Rays All-Star pitcher Blake Snell says he will not take the mound this year if his pay is cut further, proclaiming: “I’m not playing unless I get mine.” “I’m not splitting no revenue. I want all mine,” the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner said on a Twitch stream Wednesday. “Bro, y’all got […] 👓 View full article

