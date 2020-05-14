Hundreds protest Michigan stay-at-home order

Thursday, 14 May 2020 () Hundreds gathered to protest Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Thursday in Lansing, the third but smallest major demonstration at the state's Capitol since businesses were shuttered in March due to the coronavirus.
Hundreds of people in Michigan went to the Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. According to Reuters, it was the third but smallest major demonstration in the state. Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until at least May 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some...
A demonstration protesting Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order is set to take place on Thursday in the state capital of Lansing, with fears... Reuters Also reported by •FOXNews.com •NPR •SeattlePI.com •Seattle Times