Hundreds protest Michigan stay-at-home order

Reuters Thursday, 14 May 2020 ()
Hundreds gathered to protest Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order on Thursday in Lansing, the third but smallest major demonstration at the state's Capitol since businesses were shuttered in March due to the coronavirus.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order

Michigan Faces More Protests Over Stay-At-Home Order 00:32

 Hundreds of people in Michigan went to the Capitol to protest Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order. According to Reuters, it was the third but smallest major demonstration in the state. Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order until at least May 28 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Some...

