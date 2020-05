Recent related videos from verified sources Little girl with rare Benjamin Button disease makes a paper heart for her mum



A little girl who is the only person in the world with a rare "Benjamin Button" disease has gone viral on Tik-Tok after heartwarming videos of her in isolation racked up over two million views. Isla.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published on April 3, 2020 29 y.o with coronavirus warns other young people



A fit and healthy 29-year-old man struck down with coronavirus has issued a stark warning to other young people not to think they are immune from the disease.Daryl Doblados woke up last Thursday.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 04:02 Published on March 23, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Rocker Ian Anderson Insists He's Not Dying Following Chronic Disease Diagnosis The *Jethro Tull* musician assures his loyal fans that he's not close to death after saying his days are numbered amid his battle with an incurable lung disease.

AceShowbiz 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this