Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: World Rugby confirms global summer rugby tours are off

BBC News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
World Rugby confirms that the summer's scheduled tours are off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: The World Health Organization Warns Summer Heat Exacerbating COVID-19 Pandemic

The World Health Organization Warns Summer Heat Exacerbating COVID-19 Pandemic 00:32

 The World Health Organization said high temperatures this summer are dangerous to vulnerable populations forced to stay home. According to Business Insider, weather services reported the summer to be hotter and more dry than normal. The WHO said high temperatures affect the health of older people,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

WHO says 'extreme vigilance' needed in exit from lockdowns [Video]

WHO says 'extreme vigilance' needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:27Published
The WHO Says Risks Of Ending Isolation Outweigh Benefits [Video]

The WHO Says Risks Of Ending Isolation Outweigh Benefits

Countries across Europe, as well as several US states, have begun relaxing stay-at-home orders. This is against most professional opinions and World Health Organization warnings. "The risk of returning..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:43Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Global summer rugby tours postponed

World Rugby confirms that the summer's scheduled tours are off because of the coronavirus pandemic.
BBC Sport

World Rugby announces postponement of July internationals

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — World Rugby has postponed July test matches involving southern and northern hemisphere nations because of ongoing restrictions...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsBBC SportBelfast TelegraphNews24

Tweets about this