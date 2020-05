The Wolf Santa Ana Lane won The Goodwood in 2018 and I think he can do it again today. Runner by runner preview 👇 https://t.co/WvjJwXQC2W 13 minutes ago Bbet RT @Before_You_Bet: Scone's feature Saturday meeting takes place at Rosehill Gardens today, with a strong card of black-type racing! Check… 2 hours ago Before You Bet Scone's feature Saturday meeting takes place at Rosehill Gardens today, with a strong card of black-type racing! C… https://t.co/vdj7qEbZpP 2 hours ago noel cole RT @RacingTV: Wahiba Sands kept on stoutly to win the opening race at Munich. You can watch all the action on Racing TV Extra 🐎 Preview ➡… 5 hours ago Steve Petshower Auteuil Racecourse Race 6 Selections Tips Preview PRIX MURAT 2020 ... https://t.co/TliPQI51I0 via @YouTube 5 hours ago Steve Petshower Salon De Provence Racecourse Race 4 Selections Tips Preview PRIX ADO... https://t.co/qJLqfb3Dhs via @YouTube 5 hours ago Before You Bet We're at Rosehill in Sydney tomorrow, which hosts the standalone Scone meeting that normally takes place this time… https://t.co/F7J7TACv6q 9 hours ago Racing TV Wahiba Sands kept on stoutly to win the opening race at Munich. You can watch all the action on Racing TV Extra 🐎… https://t.co/izQdExWhPK 10 hours ago