Anuradha Shukla RT @NewIndianXpress: Rs 4,000 crore allocated for the promotion of herbal cultivation. #AatmaNirbharDesh LIVE: https://t.co/ER6K16GOfB @TNI… 9 minutes ago

JAY KANT MISHRA RT @EconomicTimes: @nsitharaman Rs 4000 crore allocated for promotion of herbal cultivation; 10,00,000 hectare will be covered in the next… 10 minutes ago

Mak007 - घर पर है! RT @dna: Rs 4000 crore allocated for promotion of herbal cultivation; 10,00,000 hectare will be covered in the next 2 years: FM Sitharaman… 12 minutes ago

DNA Agriculture products including cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and potatoes to be de-regulated: FM… https://t.co/vnvCCT4OkG 12 minutes ago

DNA Government to amend the Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers: FM​ Sitharaman .… https://t.co/L5DbiVriVA 13 minutes ago

The New Indian Express Rs 4,000 crore allocated for the promotion of herbal cultivation. #AatmaNirbharDesh LIVE: https://t.co/ER6K16GOfB… https://t.co/Yf9cB2ETdY 17 minutes ago

Royal motivation RT @livemint: @nsitharaman #ReliefPackage | Rs 500 crore allocated for beekeeping initiatives to benefit 2 lakh beekeepers in rural areas,… 17 minutes ago