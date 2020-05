西灣河邱淑貞 RT @washingtonpost: Hong Kong watchdog absolves police over protest crackdown, dimming prospects of accountability https://t.co/sdGB0HVnuF 1 second ago potato_HKer😷 RT @ShibaniMahtani: “Everywhere you go, the problem isn’t necessarily that the police do things wrong... The issue is that they aren’t held… 2 seconds ago Henry RT @TelegraphWorld: A Hong Kong watchdog has cleared police wrongdoing during pro-democracy protests - but many have dismissed the investig… 2 seconds ago Farmer_HK🇭🇰 RT @maryhui: "Unless an inquiry can be shown to be both transparent & fair...it may simply do more harm than good," @LawOfProtest told me.… 2 seconds ago tricolour RT @BBCNewsAsia: Hong Kong protests: Police watchdog clears officers over crackdown https://t.co/eEi7H6XtBb 3 seconds ago Hongkonger RT @guardian: Hong Kong police watchdog clears force over protest response https://t.co/iGDVob07tH 4 seconds ago Sze wang lik RT @rachel_cheung1: Instead of the usual plain backgrounds, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has opted for a collage of #HongKongProtests images… 6 seconds ago BismarckAntifa RT @hk_watch: “The IPCC report is a shocking whitewash which shows that there is no viable mechanism in Hong Kong to ensure accountability… 6 seconds ago