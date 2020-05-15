Global  

USGS reports magnitude-6.4 earthquake in western Nevada

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Service is reporting that a magnitude-6.4 earthquake struck in remote western Nevada early Friday. The temblor was reported at 4:03 a.m. about 35 miles outside Tonopah, just east of the Sierra Nevada range. The quake’s depth was estimated to be 4.7 miles (7.6 kms) deep. Some people are […]
