Recent related videos from verified sources Multiple COVID-19 Vaccine Candidates Exist, WHO Chief Says



On Monday, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. said there are about seven or eight top vaccine candidates that are being fast-tracked. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago How To Prepare For A Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19



According to Business Insider, some experts believe that there will be a "second wave" of coronavirus cases in the fall, or even next winter. On April 30, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources NIH director: Large-scale vaccine testing in July The head of the National Institutes of Health says several COVID-19 vaccines currently in testing look promising. NIH Director Francis Collins says one or two...

USATODAY.com 56 minutes ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this