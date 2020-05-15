Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?' SC on Aurangabad migrant workers death

DNA Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
An advocate had filed a plea in the SC after the occurrence of a train accident in Aurangabad that killed 16 migrant workers.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Migrants gather at Chandigarh ISBT for screening

Migrants gather at Chandigarh ISBT for screening 01:17

 Migrant workers gathered at Chandigarh Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) on May 14. All the workers will be screened before boarding the buses to the railway station. They will then leave for their native states on Shramik Special trains. Indian Railways cancelled all tickets till June 30. However, all...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

In Other News: Train crushes migrant workers; IAF jet crash; relief for Flynn [Video]

In Other News: Train crushes migrant workers; IAF jet crash; relief for Flynn

In Maharashtra’s Aurangabad, 16 migrant workers were crushed by a goods train on Friday. The workers were asleep on the railway tracks when the tragedy occurred. In Punjab, a Mig-29 fighter aircraft..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Vikram Chandra on Aurangabad train accident & other top Covid-19 news [Video]

Vikram Chandra on Aurangabad train accident & other top Covid-19 news

Another day, another gut wrenching migrant story. 16 migrants run over by a train in Maharashtra today. All through the lockdown, the migrant workers crisis has only grown in proportion. Walking on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

‘Shouted at them to wake up, train was louder’

Survivors recount the horror of the accident on the railway tracks that left 16 migrant workers dead near Aurangabad
IndiaTimes

Don't squat or walk on tracks, urges railways after Maharashtra accident

The Railways on Friday took to social media, urging people not to squat, walk or indulge in any activity on the tracks after 16 migrant workers were crushed to...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Mid-DayReuters India

Tweets about this

youth4bjp

Youth4BJP RT @utkarsh_aanand: "How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? How do you stop migrants who want to keep walking?" remark… 2 minutes ago

sophiebarsh

soph🌻 RT @CailinField: Anyone wanna know what happens when they clear the woods near your house to build 70 houses? This is what happens. This be… 7 minutes ago

alystans_

𝓐𝓵𝔂𝓼𝓼𝓸𝓷🍉 -69 days until July 23rd RT @cathssfineline: Harry’s literal brand is “Treat People With Kindness”, yet you go on twitter and hate on his bandmates. Or hate on anyo… 21 minutes ago

rahulmishrajii

Rahul mishra "How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? How do you stop migrants who want to keep walking?" re… https://t.co/1oXD7f5TZ3 22 minutes ago

nmannathukkaren

NissimMannathukkaren "How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?" Supreme Court of India on 16 migrant labourers killed on the railway tracks. 27 minutes ago

Abeabhi_

Abhishek How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks, observes SC on Aurangabad migrant workers death… https://t.co/nBJE7FKEPw 33 minutes ago

chandanvats001

@chandanvats RT @dna: 'How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks?' SC on Aurangabad migrant workers death https://t.co/acdmwVC3Va 48 minutes ago

NazreImamAhmad2

Capt.Nazre I Ahmad RT @Shakir_Hussain0: #SupremeCourt "How can anyone stop this when they sleep on railway tracks? How do you stop migrants who want to keep w… 54 minutes ago