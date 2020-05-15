Global  

Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban is used to playing massive stages full of lights, speakers and screens in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, but his latest gig was mostly just him and two other musicians playing on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars. Urban played the […]
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers

Keith Urban Holds Drive-In Concert For Healthcare Workers 00:32

 Healthcare workers in Tennessee got an unexpected surprise on Thursday night. CNN reports that country music star Keith Urban treated the frontline workers to a free drive-in concert. More than 200 essential employees from Vanderbilt Health got in their cars and packed the Stardust Drive-In Movie...

Keith Urban Performs At Drive-In Theater [Video]

Keith Urban Performs At Drive-In Theater

Keith Urban performed a surprise concert at a drive-in movie theater in Nashville. According to Reuters, the country singer played with one other musician for about 200 frontline local healthcare..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Keith Urban Performs Unannounced Show For Healthcare Workers [Video]

Keith Urban Performs Unannounced Show For Healthcare Workers

Keith Urban is not letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from putting on a concert. The country superstar honours healthcare workers with an unannounced, hour-long concert at Nashville's Stardust..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:13Published

Keith Urban performs private, drive-in concert for medical workers

Country star Keith Urban had a special treat for frontline workers in Nashville. 
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comTMZ.com

Keith Urban on His Drive-In Gig & Future Shows: ‘Not Playing Is Just Not an Option’

Last Thursday (May 14), Keith Urban played a secret show for health care workers from Vanderbilt University Medical Center about 40 miles outside of Nashville at...
Billboard.com

