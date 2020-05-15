Global  

Sen. Lindsey Graham announces new Russia probe amid Flynn controversy

Friday, 15 May 2020
Sen. Lindsey Graham announces new Russia probe amid Flynn controversySenate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Thursday his committee is opening a wide-ranging investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation, but rejected President Donald Trump’s call to bring in former President Barack Obama to testify. “I am greatly concerned about the precedent that would be set by calling a former president for oversight,” said Graham, a South Carolina Republican and staunch Trump ally. “No president is above the law. However, the presidency has executive privilege claims against other branches of government.” » RELATED: List names Joe Biden among Obama officials who ‘unmasked’ Trump ally...
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama

Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama 00:42

 President Donald Trump wants to investigate former Pres. Barack Obama for ""the biggest political crime and scandal" in US history." Business Insider reports that Trump has asked GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to have Obama testify about "Obamagate." What is "Obamagate"? "Obamagate" is a conspiracy theory...

