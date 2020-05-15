Global  

Truckers honk over shipping rates, not ‘in favor of’ Trump

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the sound of truck horns honking just south of the White House is a “sign of love” for him from truckers. But the truckers are actually protesting over low shipping rates. “They’re protesting in favor of President Trump,” he said in the Rose Garden on Friday during an […]
