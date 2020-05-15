Global  

Some local governments in Wisconsin drop stay-at-home orders

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some local health officials in Wisconsin rescinded their stay-at-home orders Friday after attorneys warned they could be vulnerable to legal challenges after the state Supreme Court wiped out Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide order. The Wisconsin Counties Association said after Wednesday’s ruling that it was unclear whether whether local orders mimicking the […]
 People living in Wisconsin are now free to visit friends and family, and go to restaurants and bars, after the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Gov. Tony Evers overstepped his authority by extending the state's stay-at-home order without consulting lawmakers. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.

