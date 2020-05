Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have signed veteran running back Ty Montgomery, general manager Mickey Loomis said Friday. The 6-foot, 216-pound Montgomery comes to New Orleans after spending last season in largely a reserve and special teams role with the New York Jets. Montgomery rushed 15 times last season for 83 yards, […] 👓 View full article