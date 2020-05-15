Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus | U.S. to donate ventilators to India: Donald Trump

Hindu Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
India’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 85,000 on Friday, surpassing China’s count of 82,933 confirmed cases
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Jaipur based company 'Club First' made robots to help masses [Video]

COVID-19: Jaipur based company 'Club First' made robots to help masses

A Jaipur based company made several types of robots to help the medical staff and masses amid coronavirus pandemic. 'Club First' have made robots which will be used for doing jobs such as sanitizing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:49Published
Clowns bring joy to migrant workers stranded in India [Video]

Clowns bring joy to migrant workers stranded in India

Two sisters dressed up as clowns are visiting shelters packed with Indian migrants, trying to bring a moment of levity to poor families stranded in cities where they can no longer afford rent or food.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

India looks to lure over 1,000 firms out of China

India is seeking to lure US businesses, including medical devices giant Abbott Laboratories, to relocate from China as President Donald Trump's administration...
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: With over 85,000 cases, India crosses China tally; Trump says will ‘donate’ ventilators


Indian Express

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kanchandwivedi3

कॉंचन द्विवेदी RT @IndiaToday: President @realDonaldTrump announced that the US will donate ventilators to India to fight the #coronavirus pandemic. htt… 17 seconds ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK #DonaldTrump recognised Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers, who are contributing in the develop… https://t.co/FpsNCbUKrn 1 minute ago

Dwarikanathrath

[email protected] Coronavirus | U.S. to donate ventilators to India: Donald Trump https://t.co/dBRw7GHjx3 Diplomacy& Aid at the time #corona virus pandemic. 3 minutes ago

AntonyRubin

Antony Clement Rubin Is it because we are ahead in the #vaccine stage this "Donation" is coming? I like the way the article saying tha… https://t.co/LPuN75VS76 6 minutes ago

LatestNewzIndia

Latest Newz India Coronavirus pandemic | US to donate ventilators to India: Donald Trump https://t.co/ptskofciB6 10 minutes ago

filam916

#TheResistance #DemForce US Will Donate Ventilators To India, Stand With PM Modi: Donald Trump - NDTV https://t.co/4hREZJgL8f https://t.co/uz6vTjIby9 12 minutes ago

BT_India

Business Today #Coronavirus crisis: Will donate ventilators to India, stand with PM Modi, says #Trump https://t.co/vPQZTenxa1 16 minutes ago

shrutir41826343

shruti rawat US Will Donate Ventilators To India, Stand With PM Modi: Donald Trump https://t.co/cYGe7ktMOr 16 minutes ago