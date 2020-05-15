Global  

Lakers’ Dwight Howard healing after death of son’s mother

Seattle Times Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The mother of Dwight Howard’s 6-year-old son died nearly six weeks ago due to an epileptic seizure, the Los Angeles Lakers center says. Although Howard has spent the NBA’s hiatus dealing with the difficult task of explaining Melissa Rios’ death to their son, he is also grateful for the chance to […]
