Trump administration to restore partial funding to World Health Organization: Fox News

Reuters Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is set to restore partial funding to the World Health Organization, Fox News reported late on Friday, citing a draft letter.
News video: The World Health Organization Warns 'This Virus May Never Go Away'

The World Health Organization Warns 'This Virus May Never Go Away' 00:32

 The WHO announced on Wednesday that the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19 could become endemic. Endemic viruses are regularly found among particular people or in a certain area. The WHO went on to warn that the virus will probably keep circulating and said it will take a “massive effort” to...

Trump administration to partially restore its funding to WHO - report

The Trump administration will "agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions" to the WHO, Fox News reported, quoting from the letter.
Jerusalem Post

WHO is a "long-standing partner" to CDC, says Director Robert Redfield

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the state of the coronavirus pandemic, just a day after President Trump announced he would...
