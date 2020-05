Man in custody over suspected Kimberley homicide Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A man has been arrested by police following an investigation into the death of a woman in Western Australia's Kimberley region earlier this week. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Homicide squad charge Kimberley man with murder Homicide detectives were flown to the Kimberley town on Friday and arrested the man on Saturday.

The Age 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this