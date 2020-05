You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chris Gayle stands by his comments on Ramnaresh Sarwan; CPL closes issue Maverick batsman Chris Gayle has said he "stands by his comments" against former teammate Ramnaresh Sarwan but conceded that his actions were damaging to West...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



UAE- Gayle apologises for Sarwan rant, not to face CPL disciplinary hearing (MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has said he "stand by his comments" over feelings of resentment at his exit ...

MENAFN.com 1 week ago





Tweets about this