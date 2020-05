RedFrog RT @PhilipGrant40: Summer of 1994: I was offering legal aid to asylum seekers in Geneva. A few were genocide survivors from Rwanda. One I… 10 seconds ago

Vincent Onoja RT @LotteLeicht1: Félicien Kabuga has been on the run for 23yrs since he was indicted by the Intl Criminal Tribunal for #Rwanda He is char… 28 seconds ago

Ras King Kush 🇰🇪 RT @CiruMuriuki: Felicien Kabuga, who is accused of being one of the main architects of the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, has been… 40 seconds ago

∆ RT @nytimes: One of the most-wanted fugitives accused of financing the 1994 Rwanda genocide against the Tutsis was arrested in Paris, the F… 49 seconds ago

Hannes Jöbstl Some good news for international criminal justice: Félicien Kabuga, key financier of the #Rwandan Genocide has been… https://t.co/qobT7aVqu5 49 seconds ago

Zoe Keller RT @business: Top Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested in Paris for crimes related to the massacre of 800,000 Tutsis and Hu… 51 seconds ago