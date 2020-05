2 males dead following shooting in parking lot in Oakville Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Two males are dead while two other people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Oakville early Saturday morning, police say. 👓 View full article

