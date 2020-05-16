Homeowners who can’t make mortgage payments get a new deferral option
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () LOS ANGELES — Many struggling homeowners who are delaying their mortgage payments through so-called forbearance programs will get a new repayment option, allowing them to make missed payments when the home is sold or the loan term is over, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said Wednesday. The deferral option applies to homeowners who have […]
Plant collecting is all the rage right now. Greenery is a gorgeous addition to any home, and with everyone spending extra time inside, it’s easy to maintain an indoor forest.Much to the dismay of her husband, Australian parenting blogger Sarah Kearns treated herself to a few new plants while out...
Mortgage relief suspends payments for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19, but what happens next? Many homeowners fear it's going to be impossible to catch up with payments anytime soon; CBS2's..