Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Homeowners who can’t make mortgage payments get a new deferral option

Seattle Times Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES — Many struggling homeowners who are delaying their mortgage payments through so-called forbearance programs will get a new repayment option, allowing them to make missed payments when the home is sold or the loan term is over, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) said Wednesday. The deferral option applies to homeowners who have […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Man's furious rant about his wife's plant collection strikes a nerve

Man's furious rant about his wife's plant collection strikes a nerve 01:09

 Plant collecting is all the rage right now. Greenery is a gorgeous addition to any home, and with everyone spending extra time inside, it’s easy to maintain an indoor forest.Much to the dismay of her husband, Australian parenting blogger Sarah Kearns treated herself to a few new plants while out...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Rebound: Pros and Cons of Mortgage Forbearance [Video]

The Rebound: Pros and Cons of Mortgage Forbearance

Nearly 8% of all Mortgages in the US are in forbearance during the Coronavirus Pandemic. 10News looks at the pros and cons of forbearance.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:58Published
Coronavirus Update: Homeowners Worry About Catching Up With Mortgage Payments Down The Road [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Homeowners Worry About Catching Up With Mortgage Payments Down The Road

Mortgage relief suspends payments for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19, but what happens next? Many homeowners fear it's going to be impossible to catch up with payments anytime soon; CBS2's..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Advice for homeowners looking to refinance their mortgage

Almost 63% of mortgage applicants are homeowners looking to refinance. Jill Schlesinger explains how low mortgage rates could help homeowners cut their costs, as...
CBS News

Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac: Borrowers in forbearance can defer all missed payments until the end of their loan

With nearly 4 million borrowers in forbearance on their mortgage, the question still remains of just what happens when their forbearance period ends. As it turns...
HousingWire


Tweets about this