'The rot set in with greyhounds': Can the NSW Nationals survive?

You Might Like

Tweets about this CanadianHockeyLeague RT @CHLMemorialCup: May 23 in #MemorialCup history 🏆 The 1993 @OHLHoundPower under coach Ted Nolan beat Peterborough for their first title… 4 minutes ago Animal Liberation RT @AnimalLibORG: The NSW government is currently considering a new greyhound welfare code. If the code is not radically overhauled, the NS… 50 minutes ago DuluthPublicSchools RT @DEastFan: Congratulations AD Kosey! Thank you for working with the Greyhounds all these years! https://t.co/bWEj1HYAcj @raykosey 52 minutes ago Animal Liberation The NSW government is currently considering a new greyhound welfare code. If the code is not radically overhauled,… https://t.co/f6pvYLPo7F 3 hours ago RWWA Retired greyhound Greta (Casio Lee), trained by Fran Farrell, with 23 starts & $16K in prizemoney, was adopted in F… https://t.co/xTu8wVIV1q 3 hours ago Lord Woolamaloo Taken this day 2019, one of chum's greyhounds cooling his paws with a seaside paddle at North Berwick… https://t.co/LKznIxK0jZ 5 hours ago Giovanni Maria Santoni @pitbullsad This is one, absolutely, of the dog I most prefer. Totally different from greyhounds, the other dogi li… https://t.co/tbi7qrOttY 5 hours ago craig s matsuda RT @DonnaWares: Sunday in the Urban Forest with 7 greyhounds, 3 humans and too many birds to count https://t.co/H940K4qsmv 5 hours ago