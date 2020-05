Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 day ago )

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with Hendrick Motorsports through 2021. The announcement Saturday came the day before NASCAR resumes its season at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Bowman goes into the event already qualified for the playoffs as winner at California on March 1, two weeks […] 👓 View full article