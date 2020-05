US youngster Reyna’s 1st Bundesliga start foiled by injury Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna was set to make his first professional start when Germany’s Bundesliga resumed Saturday following a two-month break cause by the new coronavirus , but the 17-year-old American got hurt during warmups before Dortmund’s match against Schalke. Reyna made his debut for Dortmund on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American in […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this