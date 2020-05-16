Global  

Film industry takes to social media to mourn the loss of Seattle director Lynn Shelton

Seattle Times Saturday, 16 May 2020
Director Lynn Shelton was well-respected and much-admired by the people she worked with over the years, who took to social media on Saturday to remember the Seattle native as a 'gem' whose best work was ahead of her.
