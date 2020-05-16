Film industry takes to social media to mourn the loss of Seattle director Lynn Shelton
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () Director Lynn Shelton was well-respected and much-admired by the people she worked with over the years, who took to social media on Saturday to remember the Seattle native as a 'gem' whose best work was ahead of her.
Local filmmaker Lynn Shelton, whose naturalistic films of delicate human comedy included "Your Sister's Sister," "Humpday" and "Laggies," died Saturday at the... Seattle Times Also reported by •Just Jared