Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J.C. Penney store closings coming: Retailer trying to avoid liquidation in Chapter 11 bankruptcy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
J.C. Penney plans to close some stores permanently during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the company tries to avoid outright liquidation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Plano-Based JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy

Plano-Based JCPenney Files For Bankruptcy 00:27

 JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Friday, becoming the latest retail casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy [Video]

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy

The 112 year old luxury department store chain has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. They say that no mass closings are planned.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:24Published
Neiman Marcus Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection [Video]

Neiman Marcus Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection

The coronavirus shutdown has hit Neiman Marcus so hard that the 112-year-old storied luxury department store chain is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:23Published

Recent related news from verified sources

J.C. Penney files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans some permanent store closings

J.C. Penney, reeling from a one-two punch of the department store industry's struggles and the coronavirus pandemic, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
USATODAY.com

Stage Stores, owner of Bealls, files for bankruptcy protection, CFO to leave

Houston-based Stage Stores Inc. (NYSE: SSI), owner of several department store brands including Bealls — which operates in the Valley — has filed for Chapter...
bizjournals Also reported by •ChicagoTribunecbs4.comUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesCBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZAQSBusiness

Business News Money - J.C. Penney store closings coming as part of bankruptcy - J.C. Penney plans to close some stores permanentl… https://t.co/9o7A12ebJB 6 minutes ago

kimlee_73

Kim Lee Jackson RT @markb_wsfa: JC Penney files for bankruptcy amid #coronavirus pandemic; will announce store closings in coming weeks. https://t.co/sZ124… 8 hours ago

markb_wsfa

Mark Bullock JC Penney files for bankruptcy amid #coronavirus pandemic; will announce store closings in coming weeks.… https://t.co/mPL1iM68l7 15 hours ago

BobDoleYahoo

BobDoleYahoo JC Penny files for bankruptcy. More companies to join in the coming months. https://t.co/ypCgi4Z4fh 22 hours ago