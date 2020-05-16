|
J.C. Penney store closings coming: Retailer trying to avoid liquidation in Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
J.C. Penney plans to close some stores permanently during its Chapter 11 bankruptcy as the company tries to avoid outright liquidation.
