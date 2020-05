Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Democratic Congressman Steven Horsford of Nevada on Saturday acknowledged he had an extramarital affair with a woman who said the on-and-off relationship began in 2009 before ending last September. Horsford in a statement released to The Associated Press responded to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he had an […] 👓 View full article